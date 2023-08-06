Classic car cavalcade to make its way from east Antrim to Portrush for annual day in the Causeway Coast area

A variety of beautiful old vehicles will be taking part in a cavalcade from Newtownabbey to Portrush and back today (Sunday, August 6).

The annual East Antrim Old Vehicle Club (EAOVC) event is a popular event in the club’s calendar as well as providing a lot of interest for members of the public who enjoy seeing the cars on their journey or at any of their stops during the day.

Classic cars ranging in age from the 1930s to the 1980s are expected to take part, and the run is open to all vehicles registered on or before December 31, 1999, including cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles.

The cavalcade will start off at Mossley Milll at 10:30am and make way to Portrush. According to the Parades Commission, those taking part will then go along the Templepatrick Road to Antrim and then follow the A26 to Ballybogey and on to Portrush (West Strand).

A variety of classic vehicles will be taking part in the East Antrim Old Vehicle Club cavalcade to Portrush. Picture: Matt Seymour on Unsplash

The vehicles will park up at the West Strand green for a static display for the afternoon where members of the public are welcome to enjoy a closer look.

At approximately 4.30pm, the cavalcade will head to The Hedges Hotel in Ballymoney where participants will gather for an evening meal, as well as ballots and presentation of finishers’ awards.

This chosen charity for year’s event, sponsored by EA Davies Insurance & Co Ltd, Glengormley for the 14th year, is Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.