“He killed our beautiful cousin for no reason at all,” a relative of Michael McGoldrick said on hearing his killer, Clifford McKeown, had died.

McKeown was released from Magilligan Prison in August 15 last year where he was serving a minimum life sentence of 24 years for the brutal murder of Michael McGoldrick.

Loyalist killer Clifford McKeown, who was convicted of the murder of Lurgan taxi driver Michael McGoldrick during the Drumcree Crisis, dies in hospital. Photo courtesy of Alan Lewis.

Mr McGoldrick was working as a taxi driver in Lurgan having just graduated from Queen’s University with a degree in English and Politics when he was gunned down during the Drumcree protests of 1996 by the Loyalist Volunteer Force. It was said at the time the murder was a ‘birthday present’ for LVF leader Billy Wright.

Mr McGoldrick had a daughter Emma with his wife, Sadie, and his son was born just months after his murder. At his son’s funeral Michael McGoldrick senior brought tears to the eyes of the nation when he said he forgave his son’s killers and felt no bitterness towards them.

His cousin Geraldine McGoldrick said: “He killed our beautiful cousin Michael, for no reason at all. Leaving his wife and children with no husband or father. We miss Michael so much. McKeown will certainly not be missed in our eyes. You'll meet your maker now.”

Clifford’s brother Malcolm McKeown, 54, was shot dead as he sat in a BMW parked at the back of a service station in Waringstown in August 2019. It is understood it was in connection with a drug feud.

An online death notice said Clifford George McKeown died on February 4 this year ‘peacefully at hospital’.

He was the ‘dearly loved brother of Debra, Geoffrey, Trevor, Roderick, Pamela and the late Malcolm’ as well as a ‘loving uncle and great uncle’.

A funeral Service is to be held at Malcomsons Funeral Home on Saturday 8th February at 11am followed by interment in Magheralin Parish Churchyard.

The notice marks the house as private with family flowers only. Donations if desired may be made for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan

"Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. Forever At Peace.”