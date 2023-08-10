Register
Cloth nappies could save Mid and East Antrim parents £500, councillors told

Mid and East Antrim councillors have agreed to continue a cloth nappy scheme which will enable a further 25 families to participate.
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 10th Aug 2023, 18:05 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 18:06 BST

Councillors approved a further £1,400 for the scheme which was launched in 2020. To date, 41 families have benefited from a two-week trial of reusable cloth nappies.

Participants have commented on the importance of the scheme in view of rising costs.

One parent said: “We found the scheme extremely helpful in deciding whether or not cloth nappies were for us. We ended up buying and using cloth nappies for a year. It is nice to know that I prevented hundreds of disposable nappies from going to landfill.”

The council says a reduction of 750kg in landfill by a household would mean a saving of £81. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting ServiceThe council says a reduction of 750kg in landfill by a household would mean a saving of £81. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service
The nappy scheme operates by subsidising the purchasing of reusable nappies. According to WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme), a baby could have used between 4,000 and 6,000 disposable nappies before potty training.

The cost of 6,000 disposable nappies is estimated at £770 compared to an average of £265 for reusable nappies. It is estimated by using cloth nappies, the average household waste of families with babies can be halved.

The council says a reduction of 750kg in landfill by a household would mean a saving of £81 for the local authority.

Speaking at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Environment and Economy meeting on Monday evening, Ballymena Alliance Councillor John Hyland welcomed the benefits for participants. Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Cllr Roy Beggs welcomed savings on landfill costs.

