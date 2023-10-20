A new extension to Clough Cemetery was approved by Mid and East Antrim Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposed site is located adjacent to the existing cemetery at Springmount Road outside the village on council-owned land. In March, councillors were advised there were 48 unsold plots remaining in Clough Cemetery.

Principal planning officer Gary McGuinness told the committee there are ruins of an old church which was constructed in the 1600s on-site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McGuinness said the proposed extension could accommodate 280 graves. Paths and an improved entrance are also planned. The development will include re-surfacing of the access road and car park and new pathways through the existing graveyard.

Clough Cemetery. Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

He added the proposal presented “no unacceptable risk” to ground water. There were no objections to the application.

A report to the committee said: “The expansion of an existing cemetery into an adjoining field is considered to be a necessary community facility to serve the local rural population. Advice has been taken from DAERA who are satisfied that the proposal is not likely to have any significant adverse effect on the natural environment.

“The proposed extension is considered proportionate to the existing cemetery and is of similar lay-out . The site is set back from the public road. The site is not clearly visible from Springmount or Manse Roads.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report also stated it is of a scale “appropriate to its rural location”. “Upgrade works in relation to the existing cemetery are considered to be acceptable.”

Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner proposed accepting the recommendation for planning permission, seconded by Bannside DUP Alderman Tom Gordon. It was approved unanimously.