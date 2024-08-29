Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A full-time firefighter from east Antrim has been praised after putting his training into practice while on holiday to rescue a young girl from a fast-flowing river in the Yorkshire Dales.

Arnold Stewart, who is based at Carnlough Fire Station, was holidaying with a group of friends in the north of England, where he noticed an emergency situation unfolding and was able to step in and help save the life of a girl.

Mr Stewart and his three friends, Eamon, Stephen and Barry, spotted a group of people gathered around the river in Linton Falls in Grassington on Sunday, August 11.

As they approached, they noticed a young girl stranded on a rock in fast-flowing water and another man in the river trying to pass her a rope.

Arnold used his experience to help rescue a girl from the river with his friends during a trip to Yorkshire. (Pic: NIFRS).

Detailing the incident and Arnold’s response, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Arnold quickly noticed that although the man was doing his best, he knew that the training he received within NIFRS would mean taking a different approach to the rescue.

"His friend Eamon said that Arnold quickly changed the plan and managed to get a throw line from the side closest to the girl and upstream.

"Eamon stated Arnold knew if the girl was to slip whilst attached to a line from the opposite side, she most likely would have been washed downstream and forced underwater from the fast-flowing river.

"Instead, Arnold directed operations and used a long pole to reach the line to the girl who was able to tie it to herself and the four friends managed to assist the girl safely to the riverbank and to safety.

"Eamon also said that the fire service from nearby Grassington Station arrived and Arnold briefed them on what had happened and they were very complimentary towards the four friends.

"Eamon believes that if Arnold hadn't been present, things could have turned out much worse as unfortunately lives have been lost in this stretch of water in the past few years.

"Arnold, as an area, we are proud of you. Well done to you, Eamon, Stephen and Barry. Your efforts and teamwork certainly made a difference and saved the life of the girl.”