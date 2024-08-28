The son of motorcyclist Andrew Agnew who died following a collision on the Frosses Road on Monday (August 26) has appealed to the biking community of Northern Ireland to attend his father's funeral in Ballymena. Credit PSNI

53-year-old Andrew Agnew sadly died in hospital a short time after the collision, which occurred at the junction of Frosses Road and Station Road at around 8.20pm.

A death notice in Funeral Times said that Mr Agnew died suddenly ‘as the result of an accident’.

It also describes him as the ‘beloved son of Norma and the late Alex. Dear brother of Shauna, Geordie and the late Ray. Loving father of Cassandra, Jade, Gary and Ryan and partner of Wendy. Dear grandfather and uncle.’

His funeral service will take place in his mother’s home in Ballymena at 11.30am on Friday (August 30) followed by interment in Ballee Cemetery.

And now Mr Agnew’s son Ryan has appealed to members of the biker community to attend the funeral to accompany his father’s hearse from Harryville to Ballee Cemetery.

Posting on the Facebook page Bikers NI, Ryan Agnew said: “I know the bike community normally pull together for this kinda stuff. It would be much appreciated.”

Already members of motorcycling groups from as far apart as Strabane to Whitehead have pledged their support, with many others from the biking community agreeing to gather members of their clubs and passing on their condolences to the Agnew family.

One comment read: “Bikers are an amazing community and I'm sure they'll do him and you all proud.”