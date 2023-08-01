A Children's Nursing student from Jordanstown is set to compete in the Galaxy Pageant finals in Orlando later this month.

Yazmin McClean (19), who was crowned Miss Galaxy Ireland in April, will be travelling to Florida for the event between August 23 and August 27.

The Queen’s University Belfast student, who held the title of Miss Teen Galaxy Ireland for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been entering pageants from the age of 11.

The former Ballyclare Secondary pupil explained: “I became interested when I found the Galaxy system at 14, from watching Misha Grimes YouTube videos.

Yazmin was crowned Miss Galaxy Ireland in April. (Contributed).

"I decided to complete in the Galaxy system when I was 15, and have been competing ever since.

"It was a dream come true hearing my name being announced as Miss Teen Galaxy Ireland in 2021 and in April 2023 I decided to compete in the Miss category and ended up winning Miss Galaxy Ireland. This was the best opportunity I’ve ever had, winning two national titles for the system I love.”

Detailing what is involved during a pageant, Yazmin said: “During National pageant at Galaxy Ireland, there are four competition stages. This includes interview, fashion, evening and for Miss and above there is a swimwear round.

"During the run-up to any pageant, I always ensure to put my best effort into promoting the system and being proud of the achievement of having my titles, with attending formal events and charity events.”

The Jordanstown student has conducted fundraising activities for a number of charities. (Contributed).

This month’s pageant in Orlando will not be the first time Yazmin has represented Ireland in the USA, having competed in Texas last year.

She stated: “Internationals was a different level of pageants that I’ve experienced before. It was a four-day event that was super busy and organised with parties and photoshoots.

"It means the world to be able to compete at internationals again and I’m excited for it to be in Orlando. I feel I’m more prepared this year and have used my title the best way possible, working with charities and using my title as a platform for promoting health and wellbeing and I wouldn’t be able to do this without my current title as Miss Galaxy Ireland.”

During her time as Miss Teen Galaxy and Miss Galaxy, Yazmin has supported a number of worthy causes.

Yazmin will be competing in Orlando this month. (Contributed).

She said: “I’ve worked with a different charities, doing fundraising walks, volunteer work, donations, attending events, and my most recent event that I held myself was an afternoon event for TinyLife, which I’ve worked closely with as Miss Galaxy Ireland, promoting and supporting the health of premature babies and their families.”

Offering advice to any other aspiring pageant queens, Yazmin added: “Go out of your comfort zone and do the unexpected. I used to be so quiet and shy and pageants have changed that.

"They aren’t the stereotypical pageants you see on TV. When you find the right system, you realise everyone looks out for one another and you’ll make friends for life. You’ll have the best opportunity to make a difference in other people’s lives and your own.

"Pageants aren’t about having a pretty crown. They’re about what you can do with your title to change and do better in the world, inspiring others to make a difference.”