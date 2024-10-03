Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has issued advice to anyone wishing to reduce the amount of alcohol they are consuming as the ‘Go Sober for October’ initiative kicks off for 2024.

Sober October is a worldwide movement that encourages people to abstain from alcohol for the entire month of October.

The scheme has grown in popularity over recent years, due to a number of factors including the cost of purchasing alcohol, as well as the health benefits linked to reducing the amount of booze being consumed.

The Public Health Agency has detailed the health benefits associated with cutting down on the amount of alcohol being consumed, offering advice to anyone wishing to reduce their alcohol intake.

The PHA has highlighted the benefits of reducing your alcohol intake as the 'Go Sober for October' campaign gets underway. (Pic: Unsplash).

Stephanie Hanlon, joint regional lead for Drugs and Alcohol at the PHA, said: “It is easy to forget that alcohol is a powerful drug. We need to be careful how we use it and be aware of the effect it can have on our health and the negative impact on those around us. Many people might use alcohol to relax, but instead of helping us to cope, excess amounts can have both an immediate and long-term negative impact on our lives.

“Regularly drinking more than 14 units of alcohol a week risks damaging your health. It can increase your risk of serious illness, including heart attack, stroke and certain cancers.

“However, small changes to your drinking habits can help to make a big difference in reducing the chances of developing alcohol-related problems.

“14 units is about the same as five pints of 5 per cent strength beer, or five large glasses of wine, so it is easy to see how quickly the units can add up.

“To keep health risks from alcohol to a low level it’s best to spread your drinking over three or more days if you regularly drink as much as 14 units a week. Try to have several alcohol-free days each week. If you're pregnant or think you could become pregnant, the safest approach is not to drink alcohol at all to keep risks to your baby to a minimum.

“There is a handy ‘virtual bar’ app on www.DrugsAndAlcoholNI.info which can help you understand alcohol units and keep track of your intake.”

A Co Antrim publican has noticed a decrease in alcohol sales across the month at his hospitality venue.

Tyler McConnell of McConnells Bar in Doagh said: “I would say sales have picked up to pre pandemic levels again through the year and maybe even better, although it’s hard to tell as the price of alcohol also shot up through the roof.

“In terms of the ‘Go Sober for October’ campaign, we do notice a difference in sales over the month.

"I know a few of our regulars who do Sober October. They still call into the bar for a soft drink and a chat, but they don’t purchase any alcohol, unfortunately.”

For further information on the current advice from the UK Chief Medical Officers on low risk drinking, check out www.pha.site/FocusOnAlcohol