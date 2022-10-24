The event on October 2, marked the establishment of the RUC following the disbandment Royal Irish Constabulary in 1922.

The formation of the RUC, on June 1 1922, followed the partition of Ireland. In the wake of the Patten Report, the police force was reformed and renamed as the Police Service of Northern Ireland on November 4 2001.

The special service in Kilbride recognised the contribution and sacrifice made by police officers in Northern Ireland over 100 years.

RUC standard bearers pictured with the Rev Campbell Dixon, Ald Stephen Ross and the rector of Kilbride, the Rev Canon David Humphries. (Photo: David Holmes).

This was the main service for the borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey and the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, was in attendance, together with other councillors and South Antrim UUP MLA, Dr Steve Aiken OBE.

A spokesperson for the Church of Ireland’s Diocese of Connor explained: “St Bride’s was honoured to host this event, and the service was well attended by many past members of the RUC. The lessons were read by former officers and the praise was led by the PSNI Ladies’ Choir.

“The preacher was the Rev Campbell Dixon MBE, a former officer in the RUC and later the PSNI. After serving for 33 years, Campbell retired in 2004. He was ordained in 2007 and has served in St Patrick’s, Jordanstown, St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, and St Mark’s, Ballysillan.