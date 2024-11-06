The relatives of a Ballyclare man who perished during the Allied Forces’ ‘final push’ through the Netherlands into Germany in World War II have spoken of their pride after his story was recounted in a new short-film about some of those involved in Operation Market Garden.

George Williamson passed away at the age of 23 in the Dutch town of Venray in November 1944 as the Allied troops advanced through Europe in the latter stages of the Second World War.

The land where he was killed now belongs to a retired Dutch Army colonel Armand Lucas, who has worked to preserve the memory of the men involved in the operation by creating a new short-film titled ‘178 Days.’

In the production, which was made to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Venray, George’s journey from D-Day through to his death is charted.

The film premiered in Venray Town Hall on October 13, with George’s niece Pat Kell and his great niece, Mel O’Neill, in attendance.

Pat explained: “George, who served in the Ulster Rifles, was my mum’s half brother. His father, who had fought in World War One, died at a young age when George was a month old due to injuries he had sustained. My mum’s dad also fought in WWI, returning home after the conflict.

"Although I never met George, I was always hearing about him and how he had died in Holland during the Second World War.

"Dutch people are very good at honouring War dead and they adopt the graves and maintain them. When that generation passes on, the next generation takes over the graves, so it is heartening to know that George’s grave will be well looked after for years to come.

"We understand he was killed by two young German soldiers in their teens as they were manning a machine gun, not far from the border with Germany.

"To have his story recounted in the film is such an honour. It was very emotional to attend the English premier and see it on screen. Col Lucas has spent a long time researching the film.

"Nothing could prepare us for the emotions we experienced during the screening. To see his home on Park Street on the screen really hit me.”

Pat added: "When Armand was translating it from Dutch to English, I know our vernacular threw up a few challenges, including when he was trying to translate the word ‘wee!’

“During our time in the Netherlands we received a very warm welcome. This was my third visit to his grave and it was very poignant.

"We were transported in old army vehicles, enjoyed a lovely aftertoon tea with other relatives of soldiers who had passed away during the same period and local children conducted a wreath laying ceremony.

“George was a Ballyclare Comrades supporter, which in its own way is special due to their founding members having returned to the town following the First World War. He spent many afternoons at Dixon Park.

"As a token of my appreciation and to give Armand something linked to the town, I brought him a Comrades scarf with the phrase ‘From the Battlefield to the Football Field’ across it.

“I’m already hoping to return to the Netherlands next year. It’s important that George’s sacrifices are remembered.”