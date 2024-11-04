Residents and veterans will gather across Antrim and Newtownabbey to pay tribute to fallen service personnel during a series of memorial events this month.

The events will take place in towns and villages throughout the borough.

Ballyclare’s act of remembrance will take place on Sunday, November 10. Starting at 10.30am, a parade will leave Harrier Way, making its way to Ballyclare War Memorial Park. The Mayor is invited to take the salute at 10.40am at the Town Hall, before the parade makes its way to the memorial park for 10.50am, where there will be a short service of remembrance at 11am. Wreaths will be laid at the cenotaph.

On Sunday, November 10, there will be a parade from Abbeyville Street to Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm. This will be followed by a short halt at the War Memorial on the Shore Road for wreath laying. At 3pm there will be a service of remembrance in Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church. The return parade to Whiteabbey Royal British Legion Club will start at 4pm, pausing for salute at the War Memorial.

Remembrance Day events are to take place across Antrim and Newtownabbey, including at Ballyclare War Memorial Park. (Pic: Love Ballyclare).

In Antrim, a parade will form at 2pm in Railway Street car park ahead of a Remembrance Service in All Saints Parish Church on Sunday, November 10. There will be a brief pause along the parade route for the Branch Chairman/President and representative from the Police Service of Northern Ireland to lay wreaths at Royal Ulster Constabulary Memorial in Alexander Irvine Park.

At 3.50pm they will depart All Saints Parish Church for an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial in Market Square area of the town.

Wreaths will be placed by a community group at Lilian Bland Park in Glengormley at 11am on Saturday, November 9.

Meanwhile, a parade will move off from Glengormley Methodist Church at 10.45am on Monday, November 11. A service will take place at Glengormley Park Cenotaph from 11am.

There will be no formal Royal British Legion service in Crumlin on Sunday, November 10. Participants are being asked to meet at 2.30pm at Cidercourt Road ahead of prayers and a short reading at 3pm. There will then be wreath laying at the War Memorial.

Also in Crumlin, there will be prayers and a short reading on Monday, November 11. Participants are asked to meet at 10.45am. There will be wreath laying at the War Memorial.

In Randalstown, a parade will form up on New Street outside 1st Randalstown Church at 10am on Sunday, November 10. At 10.15am the parade will move off to the memorial garden on Main Street, where wreath laying will take place.

At 10.45am the parade will move to 2nd Randalstown Church for a Remembrance Service, commencing at 11am.

The parade will return to 1st Randalstown Church New Street at 12.15pm, before falling out at 1pm.

There will be an Act of Remembrance in the memorial garden, Randalstown on Monday, November 11.

Pupils from a number of primary schools will be placing Poppy crosses in the garden, with the event set to run from 10.45am to 11.30am.