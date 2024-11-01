Road users in Newtownabbey will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Ballyclare Road: Delays of up to five minutes are expected during a programme of works in the area.

A lane closure, which commenced on October 13, is operating continuously from number 48 to number 62 to facilitate the installation of a new storm water sewer.﻿

The work is due to be finished by 4.30pm on November 8.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place across Newtownabbey. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).

B95 Mallusk Road: A £320,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme commenced on October 21. The scheme extends to 1.0k from the Bernice Road junction to the Lylehill Road East with work due to be completed by November 22.

Old Ballyrobin Road, Templepatrick: A road closure is to operate daily from 8am on October 28 to 6pm on November 8.

The full road closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.﻿

An alternative route is via the Ballyrobin Road. Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.

Ballylagan Road, Ballyclare: A lane closure is to operate will operate from Dairyland Road to the Seskin Road junction to facilitate NI Water works.

The lane closure, which will operate continuously, will start at 7am on November 4. It is due to be in place until 5pm on November 29.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Connor Road, Parkgate: A road closure is to operate continuously from Tardee Road to Browndod Road.

The road closure, which is required for carriageway patching, is set to operate from 8am on November 5 until 5pm on November 7.

An alternative route is via Connor Road, Main Street, The Burn Road, Main Street, Ballymena Road, Doagh Road, Carncome Road, Main Street and Parkgate Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are estimated.

M5 Motorway southbound: A lane closure is to operate from 300m south of Rush Park Roundabout to 600m south of Rush Park Roundabout.

Operating overnight only from 11pm on November 5 to 6am on November 6, the lane closure is required for ‘training assessment.﻿’

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are estimated.

M5 Motorway northbound: A section of the hard shoulder is to be closed from 300m south of Rush Park Roundabout to 600m south of Rush Park Roundabout.

Operating overnight only from 11pm on November 5 to 6am on November 6, the hard shoulder closure is required for ‘training assessment.’

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are estimated.

Ballyduff Road, Newtownabbey: A road closure is to operate from 9am until 5pm on November 6 from the junction with Fairview Road to the junction with Kimberley Road.

The road closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

An alternative Rroute is via Ballyduff Road, Fairview Road, Beverley Road and Kimberley Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to five minutes.

﻿Glenville Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure is to operate from Abbeyglen Drive to Glenabbey Crescent from 9.30am on November 4 to 4.30pm on November 6.

The closure is required to facilitate works for a mobile mast.﻿

Road users are advised to expect delays of up to five minutes.