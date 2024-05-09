Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been cause for celebrations as Holestone Young Farmers’ Club scooped the Club of the Year accolade at the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster AGM recently, winning the prestigious award for the first time in their 80-year history.

The south Antrim group received the award on April 20 and members and supporters have been praised for their dedication over the past year.

The club’s 2023/24 secretary, Victoria Minford, said: “It feels surreal. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of Holestone members over the last year. There are 51 fantastic clubs across Northern Ireland and it’s an honour to be placed first.

"In previous years we’ve been placed in the top five, but this was the first time we’ve received this prestigious award.”

Members of Holestone YFC with the Club of the Year Award. (Pic: Contributed).

The Parkgate-based organisation, which currently has 106 members aged between 11 and 30, has been celebrating its 80th anniversary over the past 12 months through a number of events and activities, with this accolade ending the celebrations “on a high.”

Victoria added: “Over the last year we worked to provide our members, parents and friends with new opportunities and experiences. We’ve held events such as a Night at the Races, Holestone Health Kick, Big Breakfast as well as marking our 80th year with our anniversary challenge '8 ways to 80k' and holding our anniversary dinner.

"We’re pleased to have raised £10,170.62 for our chosen charity of the year, Life Beyond.

"We’ve been celebrating the club’s 80th year over the last 12 months and although there have been many highlights, this adds another layer of celebration and pride to the milestone.”

The club’s numbers are now at their highest ever levels, with Victoria crediting a good recruitment drive and accessible social media channels as factors behind the growth.

She stated: “The club goes from strength to strength each year, currently boasting our highest levels of membership.

"To recruit new members, we visited schools, held family fun days and held a new members’ evening during the summer to invite new members to come and experience the fun.

