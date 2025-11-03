One of Co Armagh’s best known fashionistas, Shileen McConville has again landed herself a top spot at another Ladies Day final.

The popular businesswoman was attending Ladies Day on Saturday at the 2025 BetVictor Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse.

Shileen was definitely sparkling in her stunning ensemble and secured her spot as a Top Ten Finalist in the coveted Madrí Excepcional Best Dressed Lady competition.

Her sophisticated look stood out to the judges with her beautiful outfit showcasing exceptional tailoring and local Lurgan flair among the province’s most stylish attendees.

Shileen is a stunning stylist who, via her fashion outlet McConville Crowns, sells the most beautiful hands and headwear and is no stranger to winning top prizes on Ladies Day.

The newly expanded Best Dressed competitions saw judges searching for winning looks across three categories, with the atmosphere being electric in the brand-new Madrí Excepcional Marquee.

Taking the prestigious title of Madrí Excepcional Best Dressed Lady was Karen Walsh from Banbridge. Her elegant navy dress from Self-Portrait wowed the judges, earning her the Ultimate Madrid Getaway, courtesy of Madrí Excepcional, which includes flights, a five-star hotel stay, and a city pass.

The Freddie Hatchet Best Dressed Man title went to Raymond Gilbourne from Cork, who won a bespoke outfit. Finally, the Best Dressed Couple, sponsored by Lough Erne Resort, was awarded to Glenda and Keith Willett from Belfast, securing an indulgent Weekend Spa Break at the resort.

The esteemed judging panel featured Cool FM Breakfast Show presenter and fashion stylist Rebecca McKinney, solicitor and style enthusiast Jane McDermott, Partner at Freddie Hatchet William Stewart, and Spa Manager at Lough Erne Resort Colleen Maguire.

Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse, said: “The highly anticipated Ladies Day at our BetVictor Festival of Racing continues to be a highlight of the racing calendar, and this year we introduced a number of exciting new elements, glamorous prizes and an unbeatable day of sport and style.

"Thank you to our wonderful sponsors - the addition of Madrí Excepcional, Freddie Hatchet, and Lough Erne Resort as our style sponsors this year has significantly elevated the prizes and overall experience for those attending. Congratulations to all of our fantastic winners and finalists who made the day such a dazzling success.”