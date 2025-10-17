A Co Armagh man, who was four times over the drink driving limit, had been sitting in his car drinking vodka and beer outside an off licence, a court hears.

Darren Ardill, aged 42, from Headington Manor, Lurgan, pleaded guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court to driving with excess alcohol.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

On September 28 this year at 1.50pm, police received a call from a member of the public about a potential drink driver which had stopped at Loughview Wine Flair on the Lough Road, Lurgan.

"The vehicle was described and as police arrived to the area they passed the vehicle on the Lough Road being driven towards Lurgan town centre,” a Prosecutor told the court.

Police caught up with the vehicle using emergency lights and sirens signalling for the vehicle to stop, however, it continued another 400-500 yards before turning into Woodville Avenue. Before stopping, police noted one of the wheels briefly mount the kerb, then rolling back off it.

There was a “strong smell of alcohol” coming from inside the vehicle. A preliminary breath test returned a reading of 141 micrograms of alcohol to 100 millilitres of breath, however, later at Lurgan Custody Suite, an evidential breath test showed a reading of 144 micrograms of alcohol to 100 millilitres of breath. The alcohol driving limit in NI is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Ardill’s solicitor Mr Harry McCourt said his client has never been in trouble before. He read parts of a letter his client’s partner submitted to the court describing him as a “responsible and respectful person”.

Mr McCourt explained the couple had been trying for a baby via IVF but it had failed and his client found it “emotionally devastating”.

"He was sitting in the car in front of an off licence drinking which is not him at all. That off licence is less than half a mile from where he lives. It was an incredibly stupid decision,” said the solicitor.

Mr McCourt pointed out his client was drinking alcohol immediately before he was stopped having taken three shots of vodka and two beers.

Ardill was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £250 plus £15 Offender Levy.