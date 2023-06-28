The Derryadd lad, who went to school in Lurgan, has just turned pro with his debut fight taking place at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, Manchester.

Lee now lives in Bolton but many will know his parents Gerard and Gail (nee McMullen) Gormley and his sister Carla.

A former sports journalist who did work experience in the Lurgan Mail and Portadown Times, Lee has always had ambitions to be a professional boxer. From his early years at St Patrick’s PS Aghacommon and St Paul’s High School and St Michael’s Grammar School in Lurgan Lee has been an avid sports fan. He also played for Sarsfields GAA in Derrytrasna home to his grandparents Marion and Harry Gormley.

Lee said: “I'd always been a boxing fan and loved boxing history especially, so I looked up to many old school legends like Sugar Ray Robinson and Jimmy McLarnin. But it was probably Carl Frampton who later inspired me to take the sport up myself competitively. I remember watching one of his earlier fights on freeview TV and just being drawn in immediately and wanting to be part of those big fight nights myself in the future. He's a top role model and someone I've always looked up to, as do most Irish fighters.”

Co Armagh native Lee Gormley who won his professional debut fight night on Saturday at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, Manchester. Photos courtesy of Karen Priestley.

After attending Armagh Technical College Lee moved to England to study Sports Journalism at Leeds Trinity University, where he later graduated. He now lives in Bolton, Manchester, with his fiance Becky and son Jax.

Lee explained: “I first began training at Elite Boxing Gym in Bolton and eventually worked my way on to the amateur team there, Halliwell ABC. Here, I dedicated myself to the sport and eventually ended up having over 30+ amateur fights in total, gaining the experience I needed to make the step up to professional level. After a lot of hard work and an extremely long application process, I finally got to make my pro debut on June 24th in Bolton. It was a surreal night in front of family, friends and teammates, having my hand raised and starting my career off successfully by going 1-0. It's a night I'll never forget but it was just the start of the journey and I'm excited for many more big victories and special nights ahead.”

Lee said: “Any move into professional boxing is a challenge but it's been a goal of mine since I started the amateurs. The end goal was always to turn pro after gaining the experience I needed. I've always had a pro-suited style of fighting and am confident I can go far. Boxing is a lifestyle for me, I put absolutely everything into this, so I'm ready for the tough road ahead.

"Training at such a great gym, Elite Boxing in Bolton, is invaluable and has been key to my development. My head coach and manager, Alex Matvienko, has built up a brilliant gym with a growing reputation and it's now undoubtedly one of the best in England. He's a wealth of knowledge and helps me improve every single day, alongside my other trainers such as Phil Robinson and Tom McNeil.”

As far as Lee is concerned, he’s in the boxing game for the long haul. “It’s such an important part of my life now, so I'm all in. I'm aiming to stay as busy as possible and fight regularly starting off, with some more fight dates hopefully coming up soon for the remainder of 2023. The plan is to keep busy and get more and more pro ring experience over the next year or so, then start pushing on for titles down the line.

"Being based in Manchester, the Central Area title is a belt I'd like to get my hands on at some point. But I'd love to become Irish or Celtic champion in the near future. From there we can keep pushing on to bigger and better things in my career and enjoy each step of the journey.”

Lee said: “I currently work full time for a company called BOXRAW as their Boxing Content & Social Media Specialist. BOXRAW are the world's leading boxing brand and I'm proud to have worked my way into such a great position through my boxing writing and reporting.”

He is realistic about the future and says sponsors are crucial for any boxer to achieve their goals. “In order for me to stay busy and fight as regularly as possible, I need as much help with this as possible. So, I'm always open for more welcomed sponsorship from local businesses and companies who would like to come on board and help me out each month with my professional boxing career. Whether these are companies are based in Armagh or in Manchester, it's all a massive help. Anyone who can help just please get in touch with me via social media, it's very much appreciated.

"I'd like to say a massive thank you to some of my current sponsors who are already helping me along. Anthony Hendron, from Anthony Hendron School of Motoring, has been a great help recently and his support is valued. He's a long-time family friend and a great man for the local Lurgan community.

"Also, John Byrne of Byrne Civil Solutions Ltd. in Manchester, has been a huge help for me so far. He was my very first sponsor and I'm very grateful for his input.

"A special shout out to my family for their support so far too. Boxing's the toughest sport there is, not just for a fighter, but those around them too. So my fiance, Becky, has had to put up with a lot as well while I work towards my goals, but her support means so much. And my mum Gail, dad Gerard and sister Carla, I couldn't do it without them all.”