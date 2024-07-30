Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 40 residents from County Armagh recently travelled to France to visit the sites of battles from D-Day and pay tribute to service personnel who perished at the locations.

The trip, organised by Brownlow House in Lurgan, saw 43 people travel to Normandy and the D-Day beaches.

The group, made up of members of local Orange Lodges, including Lurgan District LOL No 6, Lower Iveagh West District LOL No 8 and Lurgan District WLOL No 1, visited a number of iconic sites such as Pegasus Bridge, Sword Beach, Merville Battery, Juno Beach, Gold Beach, Omaha Beach, the Standing with Giants exhibition at The British Normandy Memorial where 1,475 silhouettes reflect the number of servicemen who died serving under British command on D-Day itself, the Royal Ulster Rifles Memorial at Cambes-en-Plaine, Utah Beach and Église Saint-Côme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group visited the Cross of Sacrifice at Cambes-en-Plaine War Cemetery. (Pic: Contributed).

Members of the group laid poppy wreaths on July 1 at the Royal Ulster Rifles Memorial in remembrance of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in both World Wars.

A spokesperson for the organisers stated: “Respects were paid at Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemeteries at Ranville, Bayeux (the largest Commonwealth cemetery of the Second World War in France) and Cambes-en-Plaine, and the Last Post was sounded at several gravesides.

"This was a very poignant yet worthwhile trip. Guide Jim Aitchison brought the trip to life with personal stories of individuals and military tactics used during the invasion.