Seasonal good luck is being celebrated by a Co Armagh punter who bagged a four-figure sum from a Lotto flutter worth just 25p.

The anonymous winner placed the tiny bet in a BoyleSports shop in Co Armagh, picking out four numbers to land in Tuesday evening’s main EuroMillions draw.

The customer waited on numbers 1, 11, 17 and 27 all to drop from the machine and in the blink of an eye all four rolled out to conquer mammoth odds of 33,000/1.

The incredible luck allowed them to return to the shop to claim a staggering £8,250.25.

The Co Armagh punter got lucky with a 25p bet.

