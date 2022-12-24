Register
Co Armagh punter with 25p flutter smashes odds of 33,000 / 1

Seasonal good luck is being celebrated by a Co Armagh punter who bagged a four-figure sum from a Lotto flutter worth just 25p.

By Valerie Martin
9 minutes ago
Updated 24th Dec 2022, 10:13am

The anonymous winner placed the tiny bet in a BoyleSports shop in Co Armagh, picking out four numbers to land in Tuesday evening’s main EuroMillions draw.

The customer waited on numbers 1, 11, 17 and 27 all to drop from the machine and in the blink of an eye all four rolled out to conquer mammoth odds of 33,000/1.

The incredible luck allowed them to return to the shop to claim a staggering £8,250.25.

The Co Armagh punter got lucky with a 25p bet.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Huge congratulations to our Co Armagh customer who made light work of 33,000 / 1 odds for four numbers. A bit of loose change has gone a very long way, so hats off to them for dreaming big and we hope it helps make for a memorable Christmas.”