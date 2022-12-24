The anonymous winner placed the tiny bet in a BoyleSports shop in Co Armagh, picking out four numbers to land in Tuesday evening’s main EuroMillions draw.
The customer waited on numbers 1, 11, 17 and 27 all to drop from the machine and in the blink of an eye all four rolled out to conquer mammoth odds of 33,000/1.
The incredible luck allowed them to return to the shop to claim a staggering £8,250.25.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Huge congratulations to our Co Armagh customer who made light work of 33,000 / 1 odds for four numbers. A bit of loose change has gone a very long way, so hats off to them for dreaming big and we hope it helps make for a memorable Christmas.”