Co Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge meet to install new officers for 2024

The meeting was opened in ritual form by Bro Samuel Calvin County Grand Master assisted by Bro James Evans Deputy County Grand Master. Bro Rev Joe Andrews County Grand Chaplain led the meeting prayer and Bro David Scott County Grand Lay Chaplain read the opening devotion.

Bro Ivan Hardy welcomed the members of the county to Ballyronan for their meeting. Samuel Calvin extended a word of welcome to Rt Wor Bro Mervyn Gibson Grand Secretary of the Grand Lodge of Ireland, and Wor Bro Stuart Brooker Deputy Grand Secretary Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

Prior to the installation of officers for 2024 outgoing County Grand Master Wor Bro Samuel Calvin reflected on his time in office and thanked all those who had helped him during his tenure as County Grand Master.

Pictured from left are Ivan Kelly Past County Grand Master, Samuel Calvin receiving his Past County Grand Master Certificate from James Evans County Grand Master and Hugh Stewart, Past County Grand Master. Credit: Submitted

The annual installation of officers was then held with the Grand Secretary Rt Wor Bro Mervyn Gibson presiding, assisted By Wor Bro Stuart Brooker Deputy Grand Secretary, with the following officers being installed:

County Grand Master Bro James Evans (Magherafelt District LOL No 3), Deputy County Grand Master, Bro Keith Thompson (Limavady District LOL No 6), County Grand Chaplain, Bro Rev Jospeh Andrews (Coleraine District LOL No 2), County Grand Lay Chaplains, Bro Ivan Kelly (Macosquin District LOL No 8), Bro David Scott (Ballyronan District LOL No 7), Bro Colin Kennedy (Garvagh District LOL No 4), County Grand Secretary Bro Stephen Fleming (Magherafelt District LOL No 3), Deputy County Grand Secretary Bro Jonathan Holmes (Limavady District LOL No 6), Assistant Deputy County Grand Secretary Bro Gary McDonald (Tamlaght O’Crilly District LOL No 9), County Grand Treasurer Bro Edwin Calvin (Macosquin District LOL No 8), Deputy County Grand Treasurer Bro Ivan Hardy (Ballyronan District LOL No 7), County Grand Lecturer Bro Derek Cauley (Coleraine District LOL No 2) and Deputy County Grand Lecturer Bro David Montgomery (Tamlaght O’Crilly District LOL No 9).