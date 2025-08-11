Co Tyrone community association get their 'ducks in a row' ahead of annual race!

​The Rock River is the place to be on Saturday, August 23, as Moree Community Association, just outside Rock, Dungannon, proudly hosts its 4th annual Duck Race.

There is sure to be a splash of excitement and family fun as hundreds of the well known blue ducks take to the water, racing for glory and some fantastic prizes.

​The highly anticipated event will kick off at 6:30 pm, with the duck races commencing on the stretch of the Rock River between Rock village and the Moree Orange Hall. This promises to be an evening of good craic and laughter for all ages before the children go back to school.

​Moree Community Association are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from local businesses, whose generosity has made this year's event possible. We extend a huge thank you to all who have sponsored individual races and prizes, with Gortavoy Feeds and A.S. Payroll Services on board as our event sponsors.

​The star attractions, of course, are Dixie Duck and all the other ducks themselves! Participants can buy their duck for a chance to win a great prize. The ducks will be released into the river and will race their way downstream, with prizes for both adult races and children’s races.

There’s nothing quite like watching the sea of ducks bobbing along, carried by the current, as everyone cheers them on.

​But the fun doesn’t stop at the riverbank. This is a real community celebration, and we’ve got something for everyone. A delicious barbecue will be sizzling, offering a perfect way to fuel up after all the excitement. It’s a great opportunity to catch up with friends and neighbours and enjoy the friendly atmosphere.

​Beyond the fun and games, Moree Community Association is proud to announce that this year’s chosen charity contribution is to Rural Support.

As a community deeply rooted in the farming way of life, it knows firsthand the challenges and pressures that can affect our agricultural neighbours. Rural Support provides vital services and a much-needed lifeline to farming families.

​To get involved and be in with a chance of winning a prize, you can purchase a duck for just £5.

Ducks are available from anyone linked to the Moree Community Association. Alternatively, you can message our Facebook page or contact 07821300229.