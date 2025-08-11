One person was saved by Lough Neagh Rescue after a catamaran capsized in ‘challenging conditions'.

It is understood the life boats were tasked to Kinnego Bay on the south shore on Saturday (August 9) at 2.41. The vessel was partially submerged after taking on water.

Lough Neagh Rescue based at Kinnego Marina near Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Crews navigated shallow waters to reach the casualty.

A spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue: "One lifeboat helped the casualty and safely returned the sailor to shore, while the other re-floated the upturned vessel and towed it safely back to Kinnego Marina.

"The crews returned to stations at 17:00 hrs, and prepared the lifeboats for re-tasking. We’d like to thank Belfast Coastguard for their support and coordination throughout the incident.

"It’s a reminder that conditions on Lough Neagh can change quickly, often with little warning.

"Please join us in acknowledging the dedication of our Lough Neagh Rescue lifeboat crews, who give up their free time to keep our community and water users safe in all conditions.”