The funerals have taken place of the three women who died in road tragedies on Boxing Day in Co Tyrone.

52-year-old Mary Duffy, who passed away following a crash on the Dungannon Road, Cookstown, was laid to rest on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31) in Carland Road Cemetery following Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon.

Her son-in-law, 26-year-old Patrick Rogers, who died in the same crash, was buried on Friday. His wife Shannon was injured in the two-vehicle crash near Cookstown, along with their four children.

A family funeral notice described Mrs Duffy as “wife of Jim and loving mother to Shannon and mother-in-law of the late Patrick Rodgers, daughter of the late Francis and Anne and sister of the late Francis (RIP), formerly Clonmaine, Loughgall.”

The funeral of Mary Duffy taking place at St Patrick's Church in Dungannon on Saturday. Picture: Pacemaker

It continued: “Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, grandchildren Alannah, Eimear, Dylan and Eli, brothers James, Peter and Brendan, sisters Elizabeth, Sarah, Sheila and Briege and the entire family circle.”

The funeral of the third victim of the Cookstown tragedy, 80-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Acheson from Sandholes, Cookstown, was also held on Saturday.

A family notice describes her as “beloved wife of the late Walter, much loved mother of Terry, James, Tracey, Wayne and Michael, a loving mother-in-law and grandmother and dearest sister of John, Bill and Barbara.

Family and friends gather for the funeral of Mary Duffy at St Patrick's Church in Dungannon. Picture: Pacemaker

"Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all the family circle.”

Mrs Acheson was laid to rest following a funeral service in Desertcreat Parish Church.

Her family requested that donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, be made to Cancer Focus NI.and Air Ambulance NI via Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ.

Nursing colleagues were among the many who gathered for the funeral of mother-of-two Imelda Quinn, who was in her 40s, who died in a single-vehicle collision on the M1, also on Boxing Day.

Patrick Roger and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy, who died following a Boxing Day crash outside Cookstown.

The Church of St John the Baptist in Galbally was packed for Requiem Mass, during which tributes were paid to the popular nurse’s caring and gentle personality,

A founding member of CannyMan Community Arts, she was praised by the group for “having the foresight to create an organisation that would celebrate the arts and provide opportunities to showcase talent within the Galbally community”.

"Imelda has made an indelible mark on her community in her short life. We will never forget what Imelda has contributed to our organisation and to the wider community. But it is Imelda’s friendship, love and unwavering loyalty that we will remember with great fondness. Nothing will ever take away our memories of a true friend.

“We extend our arms around the McDonnell, Quinn and Morgan family at this difficult time. May they take comfort in knowing that someone so special as Imelda will never be forgotten,” an online post from the group stated.

Imelda Quinn who passed away following a road traffic collision on the M1 on Boxing Day.

A family funeral notice reads: “Deeply loved wife of Gavin, most cherished mother to Nina and Norah, dearly beloved daughter of Cormac and Anne, treasured sister of Fergal, Angela (Morgan) and Cormac Óg, daughter-in-law of Margaret and TP, and sister in-law of Mari, Colin, Seline, Regina, Denise and the late Declan R.I.P.

"Profoundly loved and sorrowfully missed by her grieving husband, daughters, parents, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, entire family circle, neighbours and friends.”

Nursing colleagues pay their respects at the funeral of Imelda Quinn on Saturday. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

