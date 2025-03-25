Co Tyrone Orange lodge celebrate winning Junior Grand Lodge Award 2025

Members of a Co Tyrone Orange lodge are celebrating winning the Junior Grand Lodge Award 2025

Stewartstown Junior LOL No 198 say they put their victory down to “hard work, dedication, and growth” of the lodge over the past year.

A spokesperson said: “From expanding our membership to hosting successful events and actively engaging in Christian outreach, history, and leadership development, this award is a testament to the commitment of our officers, members, and supporters.

Stewartstown Junior LOL No 198 | Supplied

“A special thank you to the boys who attended the awards night tonight and played a vital part in our display—you truly showcased the very best of what our lodge stands for! Your dedication and enthusiasm are what make Stewartstown Junior LOL 198 so special.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has supported us on this journey—our members, parents, senior lodge mentors, and the wider community. This is not just a win for our lodge but for the entire Orange family.”