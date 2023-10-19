Coagh and Stewartstown pick up prizes in Northern Ireland's Best Kept Awards

Windsor Place in Coagh has been named as Northern Ireland’s Best Kept Small Housing development at the 2023 Best Kept Awards NI.

The housing development also picked up the ‘Ellen McGowan’ Award which is presented to the housing executive entrant that has achieved the highest mark from the judges.

In a further accolade for County Tyrone, Stewartstown was named as Most Improved Town or Village. The judges cited the welcome signs on all approach roads, beautiful planters and tidy gardens revealed that every house was making an effort which is testament to a great community spirit within the village.”

Organised by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC) and sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport, the awards celebrate the dedication and hard work of volunteers, Improvement Groups and Councils who have made outstanding contributions to improving their local environment.

The Ellen McGowan Award for Housing 2023 was won by Windsor Place, Coagh. Pictured collecting the award is Sharon Crooks from NI Housing Executive (right) with Anna McKelvey, Head of Marketing at George Best Belfast City Airport, Doreen Muskett MBE, Chairman of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council and Best Kept Patron Joe Mahon. Credit: Brian Thompson

Now in its 66th year, the Best Kept campaign attracted participants from all corners of Northern Ireland.

NIAC Chairman Doreen Muskett MBE, said: “Windsor Place impressed the judges by the efforts put into this tiny cul-de-sac. It comprises a beautiful entrance, its gardens are very well maintained, pavers and driveways are completely free of weeds and just past the entrance is a beautiful shrubbery. This beautiful County Tyrone development is very well kept and set in very peaceful surroundings.

“Congratulations also to Stewartstown for their Most Improved win. Entries for 2023 were of a high standard and judges had great difficulty in selecting the eventual winners. All of this year's entrants truly embody the spirit of the Best Kept Awards, showcasing their dedication to enhancing the quality of life for residents and preserving the natural beauty of their living environment.”

Winners of the Best Kept Small Housing Area 2023 are Windsor Place, Coagh. Pictured are Anna McKelvey, Head of Marketing at George Best Belfast City Airport, Best Kept Patron Joe Mahon, Doreen Muskett MBE, Chairman of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, Sharon Crooks, Shane Conlon and Chris Ferguson from NI Housing Executive. Credit: Brian Thompson

The awards ceremony featured several categories, including Best Kept City, Towns and Villages, Best Kept Housing Areas, and Best Kept Community Achiever, among others. These categories recognised not only the aesthetic appeal of the nominated areas but also the efforts to promote sustainability, biodiversity, and community engagement.