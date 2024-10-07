Coalisland model lands a starring role in Victoria Square's 'In Flight' fashion show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fashion lovers were treated to a first-class fashion show bursting with autumn/winter style inspiration as Victoria Square’s exclusive ‘In Flight’ fashion show touched down in Belfast on Friday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests were invited to fasten their seatbelts and expect turbulence, as this season’s hottest trends, inspired by Victoria Square’s favourite travel destinations, sashayed down the runway in a custom set designed to

bring guests on a journey through this autumn’s top looks.

Before the runway lit up for an evening of sky-high fashion, guests indulge their senses at The Beauty Lounge where Victoria Square’s beauty experts showcased the latest must-have fragrance and beauty buys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maurade McGahan from Coalisland had a starring role in ‘In Flight’, Victoria Square’s exclusive Autumn/Winter fashion show. Credit: Supplied

Attendees also enjoyed a taste of the Almafi Coast, with a refreshing Malfy Gin G&T to ease into the evening.

Last season, mini models Josh (eight) and Ellie Campbell (five) made their catwalk debut; the adorable siblings from Newtownards returned for the autumn shows alongside Chloe (eight) and Charlotte Kerr (11) as glamourous pensioner-turned model Anne Flanagan made her catwalk debut at 70.

After a chance encounter with photographer, Christopher Ward in Belfast earlier this year, unassuming Anne became an overnight Internet sensation, thanks to a post on the popular Model Strangers Instagram account. Now signed with local modelling agency, ACA, Anne made her catwalk debut at the show, with Christopher watching on proudly from the front row, alongside photographer and musician, Njambi Njorge (who he also spotted on his page earlier this year).

Commenting after of the event, Michelle Greeves, centre manager, Victoria Square said: “Following the ‘runway’ success of our In Flight fashion show concept in spring, we were proud to bring In Flight back for autumn, showcasing a curated collection of travel-inspired autumn/winter looks available in Victoria Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Travel continues to inspire collections on catwalks around the globe, and this immersive evening of travel-inspired fashion and entertainment showed how to achieve the hottest trends right here in Belfast. It was wonderful to welcome new faces including Anne into the fold, showing that great style has no age limit.”