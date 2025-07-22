A Causeway Coast actor is to take centre stage in a ‘beastly’ role in the Millennium Forum’s annual Christmas pantomime.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine’s Luke de Belder has been announced as The Beast in the Forum’s 2025 pantomime ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

The ‘panto as old as time’ will run in the Forum from Friday, November 28 until Wednesday, December 31. More than 30,000 people attended the Derry/Londonderry theatre’s 2024 pantomime ‘Aladdin’, making it the most successful panto in the venue’s 24 year history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The title role of Beast is not new for Luke who played the same role in the musical theatre version of the story with Portrush Music Society in 2024.

Coleraine actor Luke de Belder pictured in the role of Curly in Oklahoma! with Londonderry Musical Society. He will play the title role of Beast in the forthcoming Millennium Forum pantomime 'Beauty and the Beast. CREDIT JOHN PURVIS

Luke has been performing since childhood in both amateur and professional productions including Jekyll and Hyde, Into the Woods, Little Shop of Horrors, Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Most recently he played the role of Curly in Londonderry Musical Society’s production of ‘Oklahoma!’ for which he received an Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) nomination for Best Male Singer.

Taking to the Millennium Forum stage this Christmas along with Luke will be Gary Wilson as Dame Dolly, Eimear Friel as Belle, Aodhan Kehoe as Gaston, Niamh Morrison as Loopy Lolly and Karen Hawthorne as The Enchantress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are on sale now for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with prices starting at £13.50. There will be a number of accessible performances including signed, relaxed and dementia friendly, audio described, live captioned and all shows will be signed in Makaton.

For more information log onto www.millenniumforum.co.uk

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.