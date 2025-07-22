Coleraine actor Luke takes top billing in Millennium Forum's forthcoming panto Beauty and the Beast
Coleraine’s Luke de Belder has been announced as The Beast in the Forum’s 2025 pantomime ‘Beauty and the Beast’.
The ‘panto as old as time’ will run in the Forum from Friday, November 28 until Wednesday, December 31. More than 30,000 people attended the Derry/Londonderry theatre’s 2024 pantomime ‘Aladdin’, making it the most successful panto in the venue’s 24 year history.
The title role of Beast is not new for Luke who played the same role in the musical theatre version of the story with Portrush Music Society in 2024.
Luke has been performing since childhood in both amateur and professional productions including Jekyll and Hyde, Into the Woods, Little Shop of Horrors, Thoroughly Modern Millie.
Most recently he played the role of Curly in Londonderry Musical Society’s production of ‘Oklahoma!’ for which he received an Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) nomination for Best Male Singer.
Taking to the Millennium Forum stage this Christmas along with Luke will be Gary Wilson as Dame Dolly, Eimear Friel as Belle, Aodhan Kehoe as Gaston, Niamh Morrison as Loopy Lolly and Karen Hawthorne as The Enchantress.
Tickets are on sale now for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with prices starting at £13.50. There will be a number of accessible performances including signed, relaxed and dementia friendly, audio described, live captioned and all shows will be signed in Makaton.
For more information log onto www.millenniumforum.co.uk
