Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Coleraine anti-poverty charity has launched a campaign called “Hope Can’t Wait This Christmas”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the cost of running the charity’s foodbank soaring to nearly £70,000, Vineyard Compassion is urgently seeking public support to help meet the overwhelming demand for assistance this Christmas.

"Poverty is about more than just a lack of money, it often begins with personal crises like illness, losing a job, family breakdowns, or the loss of a loved one,” said Ricky Wright, CEO of Vineyard Compassion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These complex challenges require a holistic response. Vineyard Compassion provides services that go beyond immediate food relief. From counselling to one-to-one support, the charity offers a range of vital services aimed at helping people rebuild their lives,” he added.

Vineyard Compassion, a leading anti-poverty charity in Coleraine, has launched its “Hope Can’t Wait This Christmas” campaign, an emergency Christmas appeal to ensure struggling families and individuals have access to vital food and support. CREDIT SAMUEL STEELE

Running Causeway Foodbank alone costs nearly £70,000 a year and Vineyard Compassion relies heavily on the generosity of the local community to sustain its services.

"Every donation, big or small, helps us continue to provide essential support for those in need,” added Ricky.

"This Christmas, we’re calling on local families, individuals, and businesses to join us in making a real difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Poverty on the North Coast is not improving; in many cases, it’s getting worse. As government support remains uncertain, more local families are slipping into financial despair.

"Christmas should be a time of joy, but often becomes a period of heightened stress and anxiety for those already struggling. Vineyard Compassion anticipates an increased demand for its services this Christmas, making community support more crucial than ever.”

‘Hope Can’t Wait!’ is the urgent message of Vineyard Compassion’s Christmas campaign. The charity is asking the public to help in one of two ways:

"Make a one-off donation – every donation, no matter the size, will go directly towards maintaining essential services and supporting those most in need this Christmas,” said Ricky Wright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Become a Compassion Supporter – a regular donation will ensure we can maintain our services and continue to support the most vulnerable people living in our community.”

For more information on how to support Vineyard Compassion and the ‘Hope Can’t Wait’ Christmas campaign, visit www.vineyardcompassion.co.uk/hope or call 028 7022 0005.