Coleraine band parade expected to attract large crowds

A large turnout of participants and spectators is expected for Ulster Protestant Boys Flute Band’s annual parade in Coleraine on Monday evening.

The parade will assemble at 7.30pm on March 17 at Killowen Orange Hall before moving on at 8.15pm to Shuttle Hill.

It will then make its way along the following route: Killowen Street - Waterside - Old Bridge - Circular Road - Milburn Road - Union Street - Railway Road - Church Street - The Diamond - Bridge Street - Old Bridge - Waterside - Killowen Street - Shuttle Hill, before finishing at Killowen Orange Hall for approximately 10.30pm.

Police are advising the public there will be traffic disruption for several hours, including road closures, as a result.

A large crowd is expected for a band parade in Coleraine on Monday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

A spokesperson said: “Roads in and around the town will be closed between 7pm and 11pm to facilitate both participants and spectators, as large numbers are expected. Officers will also be on the ground to assist.

"The route includes much of the town centre and Waterside area, so road users are asked to plan alternative routes and allow extra time for their journey, if not attending the parade.”

According to the Parades Commission, as many as 40 bands may be taking part, including:

Ulster Protestant Boys Flute Band

Pride Of The Bann

Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Ballyquin Flute Band Limavady

Dervock Young Defenders

Ulster First Flute

Drumaheagles Young Defenders Flute Band

Freeman Memorial Flute Band

Giants Causeway Flute Band

East Bank Protestant Boys

Edenmore Flute Band

Castlederg Young Loyalists

Dunaghy Flute Band

Boveedy Flute Band

Benvarden Flute Band

Moneydig Young Defenders Flute Band

Star of the Roe Flute Band

Ballymoughan Purple Guards