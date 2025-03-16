Coleraine band parade expected to attract large crowds
The parade will assemble at 7.30pm on March 17 at Killowen Orange Hall before moving on at 8.15pm to Shuttle Hill.
It will then make its way along the following route: Killowen Street - Waterside - Old Bridge - Circular Road - Milburn Road - Union Street - Railway Road - Church Street - The Diamond - Bridge Street - Old Bridge - Waterside - Killowen Street - Shuttle Hill, before finishing at Killowen Orange Hall for approximately 10.30pm.
Police are advising the public there will be traffic disruption for several hours, including road closures, as a result.
A spokesperson said: “Roads in and around the town will be closed between 7pm and 11pm to facilitate both participants and spectators, as large numbers are expected. Officers will also be on the ground to assist.
"The route includes much of the town centre and Waterside area, so road users are asked to plan alternative routes and allow extra time for their journey, if not attending the parade.”
According to the Parades Commission, as many as 40 bands may be taking part, including:
- Ulster Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Pride Of The Bann
- Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Ballyquin Flute Band Limavady
- Dervock Young Defenders
- Ulster First Flute
- Drumaheagles Young Defenders Flute Band
- Freeman Memorial Flute Band
- Giants Causeway Flute Band
- East Bank Protestant Boys
- Edenmore Flute Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalists
- Dunaghy Flute Band
- Boveedy Flute Band
- Benvarden Flute Band
- Moneydig Young Defenders Flute Band
- Star of the Roe Flute Band
- Ballymoughan Purple Guards