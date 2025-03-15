Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

C0091, Charlotte Street, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from High Street to Ishlan Court.

Road closure required until March 23 at 6pm to replace water services.﻿ Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative Route Via:

Roadworks to be aware of around Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

Diversion 1: C0091 Main Street, B0062 Castle Street, B0062 Gate End, B0062 Milltown Road, U4131 Ballybrakes Road.

Diversion 2: C0091 Balnamore Road, U4128 Taughey Road, C0092 Macfin Road, C0092 Newbridge Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, B0062 Coleraine Road, C0091 High Street.

A0026, Frosses Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Portrush Road roundabout to Portrush Road roundabout.

Road closure required from March 18 at 7pm until March 22 at 6.30am for resurfacing works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via C0092 Newbridge Road, C0092 Coleraine Road, B0062 Coleraine Road, B0062 Charles Street, B0066 Market Street, B0066 Knock Road.

C0099, Carnbore Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Cozies Road junction to Haw Road junction.

Road closure required until Friday, May 2 for works on behalf of NI Water.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative Route Via: C0099 Haw Road, U5045 Haw Road, U5046 Cozies Road.

C0102, Bregagh Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from junction with Gracehill Road to junction with Ballykenver Road.

Road closure required from March 21 at 5pm for overhead line work.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: B0015 Gracehill Road, C0081 Fivey Road, B0147 Main Street, B0147 Ballinlea Road, U4067 Ballykenvar Road, C0102 Bregagh Road.

U4552, Finvoy Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from 780m South of Drumlee Road to 1.2km south of Drumlee Road.

Road closure required until March 21 at 6pm for repairs to masonry parapets.﻿ Local access will be maintained.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: B0062 Finvoy Road.

A2002, Aghanloo Road, LIMAVADY: Lane closure from 500m North of Downland Road to 1200m North of Downland Road.

Lane Closure required from Monday, March 17 at 8am until Friday, March 28 at 6pm for VRS upgrade works.﻿

A5002, Coast Road, CUSHENDALL: Lane Cclosure from 100m north of the junction with Middlepark Road to 100m north of the junction with Middlepark Road.

Lane closure required from 8am until 6pm on Thursday, March 20 for UG cabling works.﻿

A5002, Ramoan Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Church Road to Leyland Road.

Lane closure required from Tuesday, March 18 at 9.30am until Friday, April 4 at 4.30pm to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

C0534, Ringrash Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from 150m West of junction with Farranseer Park to 850m West of junction with Farranseer Park.

Road closure from 9.30am-4.30pm on March 19 required to replace pole.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3391 Dunderg Road, U3336 Ballinteer Road, U3336 Windyhill Road, B0201 Windyhill Road.

A0029, Ring Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Portrush Roundabout to Cromore Road.

Ongoing lane closure required until April 2025 for completion of works associated with the Northern Active Travel Paths Project.﻿ Working hours on a Friday are from 9:30am to 4.30pm.

U3303, Glenmanus Road, PORTRUSH: Road Closure from Glenmanus Road to Loguestown Road.

Road closure required from March 18 at 8am until April 1 at 6pm for junction improvement works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: A0029 Atlantic Road, A0029 Coleraine Road, U3303 Glenmanus Road, U3300 Islandtasserty Road.

U3366, Ballyagan Road, GARVAGH: Road closure from Carrowreagh Road to Movenis Road.

Road closure required from March 18 at 8am until April 4 at 6pm for investigation works to parapets and repairs.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: C0544 Carrowreagh Road, U3366 Movenis Road.