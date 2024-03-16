Coleraine band parade likely to attract big turnout of participants and spectators
Bands from near and far will be taking part in a parade in Coleraine on Saturday night as the 2024 marching season gets underway.
The parade is hosted by Coleraine-based Ulster Protestant Boys Flute Band who are expecting a good turnout of visiting bands and supporters.
Around 40 bands have been listed by the Parades Commission as potentially taking part in the event.
What time does the parade start and what route will it take?
The main parade gets underway at 8.15pm and follows this route:
- Shuttle Hill
- Killowen Street
- Waterside
- Old Bridge
- Circular Road
- Millburn Road
- Union Street
- Railway Road
- Kingsgate Street
- Long Commons
- Church Street
- The Diamond
- Bridge Street
- Old Bridge
- Waterside
- Killowen Street
- Shuttle Hill
Which bands will be taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may join the parade along with host outfit Ulster Protestant Boys Flute Band:
- Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster
- Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band
- Movenis Sons Of William Flute Band
- Freeman Memorial Flute Band
- Pride of the Bann Flute Band
- Portrush Sons of Ulster
- Dunaghy Flute Band
- Moneydig Conquers Flute
- Ballymoughan Purple Guards
- Knockloughrim Accordion Band
- Ulster First Flute Band Sandy Row
- Randalstown Sons of Ulster
- Giants Causeway Flute Band
- Tullaghans Sons of Liberty
- Boveedy Flute Band
- East Bank Protestant Boys
- Glendermott Valley Flute Band
- Star of the Roe Flute Band
- Edenmore Flute Band
- Dervock Flute Band
- Ballynarrig Pride of Orange Flute Band
- Drumaheagles Young Defenders
- Benvarden Flute Band