Coleraine band parade likely to attract big turnout of participants and spectators

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The parade is hosted by Coleraine-based Ulster Protestant Boys Flute Band who are expecting a good turnout of visiting bands and supporters.

Around 40 bands have been listed by the Parades Commission as potentially taking part in the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What time does the parade start and what route will it take?

A good turnout of visiting bands is expected in Coleraine on Saturday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

The main parade gets underway at 8.15pm and follows this route:

Shuttle Hill

Killowen Street

Waterside

Old Bridge

Circular Road

Millburn Road

Union Street

Railway Road

Kingsgate Street

Long Commons

Church Street

The Diamond

Bridge Street

Old Bridge

Waterside

Killowen Street

Shuttle Hill

Which bands will be taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may join the parade along with host outfit Ulster Protestant Boys Flute Band: