Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Coleraine charity worker Margaret's reflections on attending the coronation of King Charles

“Words cannot describe the joy of the occasion”.

By Una Culkin
Published 10th May 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:25 BST

That’s how charity worker and campaigner Margaret Peacock from Coleraine summed up being in Westminster Abbey on Saturday for the coronation of King Charles III.

Margaret received an invitation to attend thanks to a lifetime of service to charity including working for those with fibromyalgia and for organising a Christmas dinner for the elderly and lonely of the area for the last 35 years.

"What an experience! I was privileged to attend, words just cannot describe the joy of the occasion, the atmosphere was electric,” said Margaret.

Most Popular
Margaret pictured inside Westminster Abbey before the ceremonyMargaret pictured inside Westminster Abbey before the ceremony
Margaret pictured inside Westminster Abbey before the ceremony

"Guests were treated like royalty, disabled guests were allocated a Scout who accompanied them through the security process and then taken into Westminster Abbey, which was a spectacular sight.

"People from all walks of life were seated beside each other, no class distinction anywhere. I was fortunate to have a reserved seat, whilst others sat at the seats available. Lionel Richie and Emma Thompson passed by a few times to speak with people they knew. I saw the full procession of all the Royal Family, the robes, the jewellery.

“Prince William’s children were so very well behaved and Prince George did his grandfather proud. The beautiful meaningful service was something I would never have dreamed of being part of.

"To learn that I was chosen to attend due to my many years of charity work was humbling for me, and hopefully highlights the need for more volunteers to carry out charitable deeds in their communities."

A copy of the order of serviceA copy of the order of service
A copy of the order of service

Margaret added her thanks to the Lord Lieutenant for Co Londonderry, Alison Millar, for her help and guidance on the day.

Read More
Coleraine woman invited to coronation of King Charles
Related topics:Charles IIIWestminster AbbeyColeraine