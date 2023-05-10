That’s how charity worker and campaigner Margaret Peacock from Coleraine summed up being in Westminster Abbey on Saturday for the coronation of King Charles III.

Margaret received an invitation to attend thanks to a lifetime of service to charity including working for those with fibromyalgia and for organising a Christmas dinner for the elderly and lonely of the area for the last 35 years.

"What an experience! I was privileged to attend, words just cannot describe the joy of the occasion, the atmosphere was electric,” said Margaret.

Margaret pictured inside Westminster Abbey before the ceremony

"Guests were treated like royalty, disabled guests were allocated a Scout who accompanied them through the security process and then taken into Westminster Abbey, which was a spectacular sight.

"People from all walks of life were seated beside each other, no class distinction anywhere. I was fortunate to have a reserved seat, whilst others sat at the seats available. Lionel Richie and Emma Thompson passed by a few times to speak with people they knew. I saw the full procession of all the Royal Family, the robes, the jewellery.

“Prince William’s children were so very well behaved and Prince George did his grandfather proud. The beautiful meaningful service was something I would never have dreamed of being part of.

"To learn that I was chosen to attend due to my many years of charity work was humbling for me, and hopefully highlights the need for more volunteers to carry out charitable deeds in their communities."

A copy of the order of service