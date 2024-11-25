Are you skilled with a stopwatch or a natural organiser? Here’s your chance to use those talents by volunteering at your local Special Olympics Club and making a real difference in the Causeway Coast community.

Special Olympics Ulster supports athletes with intellectual disabilities, providing them with the opportunity to engage in sports like basketball, swimming, football, athletics, golf, and bowling.

Across the Causeway region, clubs like the Coleraine Cougars Special Olympics Club are empowering children with intellectual disabilities by fostering inclusion, building confidence, and promoting fitness for their athletes.

Athletes train and compete regularly, with some going on to represent Special Olympics Ulster at national and international levels. In March 2025, athletes will travel to Turin for the Winter Games, and others have their sights set on Santiago, Chile, for the 2027 Summer Games.

Seven-year-old Charlie with Coleraine Cougars Special Olympics Club Chair, Tony Murray. CREDIT CHRIS ROBERTS

To prepare them for these milestones, Special Olympics Ulster holds regular competitions and needs volunteers to support everything from event setup and race timekeeping to athlete registration, refereeing, and health and safety.

Tony Murray, Chairperson of Coleraine Cougars Special Olympics Club, shared the rewards of volunteering: “Volunteering at Coleraine Cougars has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Watching our athletes grow in confidence, improve their skills, and simply enjoy the camaraderie of playing basketball is truly heartwarming.

"It’s not just about the sport – it’s about helping athletes of all ages fulfil their potential, learning and improving physical and social skills that they can carry into every aspect of their lives. These skills enhance their quality of life and empower them to make meaningful contributions to their communities.

“We urgently need more volunteers to continue this important work. Whether you have a few hours to spare or can commit to something more regular, a small amount of your time can make a real difference.

Coleraine Cougars Special Olympics Club members practising their basketball skills - the club has members from age 7 to mid 40s. CREDIT SPECIAL OLYMPICS

"Joining us isn’t just about giving back—it’s about being part of something extraordinary, where your efforts help create a more inclusive and thriving community for everyone involved.”

Anyone interested in finding out more or who wants to volunteer their time with the Coleraine Cougars Special Olympics Club should contact the club chairperson by emailing [email protected].