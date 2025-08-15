The principal kit sponsor for Coleraine Football Club has congratulated a fan who has been linked to the Ballycastle Road team for more than 50 years.

Fibrus Broadband became the principal kit sponsor for the club in July 2024 and have now highlighted the contribution of Coleraine fan Fred Crawford.

They say you don’t choose your club, you inherit it – and that is exactly what happened to lifelong Bannsider, Fred, who has been one Coleraine FC’s most loyal fans, having watched them play as a boy, through to volunteering with them for over 50 years, and now taking on the role of Chief Steward at The Showgrounds.

Fred has been a loyal volunteer at the club since 1975, holding multiple different positions throughout his time there. Beginning as a member of the board, he stayed in the position for seven years before working in security for a further 15 years. A loyal fan, Fred has been present for all the club’s highs and lows, from beating Maribor in the Europa League to winning the Irish Cup.

Fred Crawford, who has been one Coleraine FC’s most loyal fans, having watched them play as a boy, through to volunteering with them for over 50 years, and now taking on the role of Chief Steward at The Showgrounds. CREDIT DAVID CAVAN

“At my age, I’m thankful to have Coleraine FC and all my wonderful friends there because not only does it get me out of the house, but I also really feel part of the community,” he said.

"I love being part of the club, they are like a second family to me. I’ve been going to The Showgrounds since I was a young boy. I still remember my Dad taking me and lifting me over the turnstiles to get into the matches.”

One of Fred’s most impactful contributions was forming ‘Friends of Coleraine’ 12 years ago to help raise vital funds for the club to keep it afloat. The initiative saw over 4,000 supporters donate £5 a month towards the club, helping it gain in financial stability.

Fred said: “I have made so many friends over the years and have enjoyed seeing the club progress over time; it makes me happy to see it continue to thrive and I am excited to watch the team develop even further.

"It is a really exciting time for Coleraine FC with the team going fully professional this year. I have seen the highest highs and lowest lows and am proud to have stood by them through it all.

"We are entering a new era for Coleraine FC, but you’ll still see old boys like me around the grounds when you come to support the team, that will never change.”

Colin Hutchinson, Group Managing Director & CFO of Fibrus, said: “At Fibrus, we believe that supporting Coleraine Football Club is a reflection of our shared commitment to community engagement and the power of connection.

"Fred’s lifelong dedication to Coleraine FC is admirable, and we are proud to support the club and its loyal volunteers as it continues to excel."