Coleraine Football Club releases statement following media reports about 'structural integrity' of Showgrounds

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 10:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Coleraine Football Club has released a statement addressing a BBC report claiming that the club was at risk of having their stadium closed.

A BBC report on Thursday, November 21, said that Causeway Coast and Glens Council was “preparing to issue legal proceedings and shut down the stands and social club facilities at the club's Showgrounds home on Ballycastle Road”.

BBC Sport reported that it had seen a letter which said that Coleraine FC had “failed to provide a structural integrity report since June 2022”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Friday, November 22, Coleraine FC released the following statement: “We acknowledge the recent article published by the BBC regarding the structural appraisal involving our organisation.

Coleraine Football Club has released a statement following a BBC report. CREDIT COLERAINE FCColeraine Football Club has released a statement following a BBC report. CREDIT COLERAINE FC
Coleraine Football Club has released a statement following a BBC report. CREDIT COLERAINE FC

"Coleraine takes matters of structural integrity and public safety very seriously. We can confirm that we remain in dialogue with Causeway Coast & Glens Council to ensure compliance with all relevant safety standards and The Showgrounds remains open as usual.

"The Club looks forward to welcoming fans to The Showgrounds this Sunday as normal.”

Related topics:BBCCauseway CoastColeraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice