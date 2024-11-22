Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine Football Club has released a statement addressing a BBC report claiming that the club was at risk of having their stadium closed.

A BBC report on Thursday, November 21, said that Causeway Coast and Glens Council was “preparing to issue legal proceedings and shut down the stands and social club facilities at the club's Showgrounds home on Ballycastle Road”.

BBC Sport reported that it had seen a letter which said that Coleraine FC had “failed to provide a structural integrity report since June 2022”.

On Friday, November 22, Coleraine FC released the following statement: “We acknowledge the recent article published by the BBC regarding the structural appraisal involving our organisation.

"Coleraine takes matters of structural integrity and public safety very seriously. We can confirm that we remain in dialogue with Causeway Coast & Glens Council to ensure compliance with all relevant safety standards and The Showgrounds remains open as usual.

"The Club looks forward to welcoming fans to The Showgrounds this Sunday as normal.”