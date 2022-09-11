Register
Coleraine holds Accession Proclamation

The Accession Proclamation for County Londonderry was held at Coleraine Town Hall today (Sunday) at 3pm.

By Una Culkin
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 5:11 pm

The Proclamation was led by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry Alison Millar, the High Sheriff for County Londonderry George Glover and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace.

The event saw King Charles III officially announced as monarch of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Smaller events took place in Ballymoney and Limavady at 4pm. All three events were open to members of the public who were invited to watch the proceedings.

Lieutenant of County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar and the High Sheriff of County Londonderry Mr George Glover pictured at the Accession Proclamation for County Londonderry held at Coleraine Town Hall

Some of the large crowd who attended the Accession Proclamation for County Londonderry held at Coleraine Town Hall

Some of the large crowd who attended the Accession Proclamation for County Londonderry held at Coleraine Town Hall

Some of the large crowd who attended the Accession Proclamation for County Londonderry held at Coleraine Town Hall

