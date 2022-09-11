Coleraine holds Accession Proclamation

The Proclamation was led by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry Alison Millar, the High Sheriff for County Londonderry George Glover and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace.

The event saw King Charles III officially announced as monarch of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Smaller events took place in Ballymoney and Limavady at 4pm. All three events were open to members of the public who were invited to watch the proceedings.

