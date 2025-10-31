Coleraine school lodges plans for new hockey pitch with Causeway Coast & Glens Council
Coleraine Grammar School has submitted plans to the NI Planning Portal for a “new astro turf hockey pitch to replace existing rugby pitch, with associated fencing and floodlighting”.
The application is for the Castlerock Road campus of the school.
A Design and Access statement said: “The position of the hockey pitch and the proposed lighting scheme have been designed to reduce potential amenity impacts associated with light spillage and glare.
"The design also considers the surrounding environment and the need to protect the night-time amenity of neighbouring properties.”