A Coleraine school has plans to replace a rugby pitch with a new astroturf hockey pitch.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine Grammar School has submitted plans to the NI Planning Portal for a “new astro turf hockey pitch to replace existing rugby pitch, with associated fencing and floodlighting”.

The application is for the Castlerock Road campus of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Design and Access statement said: “The position of the hockey pitch and the proposed lighting scheme have been designed to reduce potential amenity impacts associated with light spillage and glare.

"The design also considers the surrounding environment and the need to protect the night-time amenity of neighbouring properties.”