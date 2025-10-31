Coleraine school lodges plans for new hockey pitch with Causeway Coast & Glens Council

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:42 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 12:11 GMT
Coleraine - River Bann/Christie Park
A Coleraine school has plans to replace a rugby pitch with a new astroturf hockey pitch.

Coleraine Grammar School has submitted plans to the NI Planning Portal for a “new astro turf hockey pitch to replace existing rugby pitch, with associated fencing and floodlighting”.

The application is for the Castlerock Road campus of the school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Design and Access statement said: “The position of the hockey pitch and the proposed lighting scheme have been designed to reduce potential amenity impacts associated with light spillage and glare.

"The design also considers the surrounding environment and the need to protect the night-time amenity of neighbouring properties.”

Related topics:ColeraineCauseway Coast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice