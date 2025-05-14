A north coast school has submitted plans for a new strength and conditioning training facility.

The planning application has been made by Coleraine Grammar Rugby Association, a registered charity.

The applicants say that the facility “will be used by the charity to carry out strength and conditioning activities for the players for which the charity has set up”.

The proposed site is next to an existing changing room and boat store facility, located approximately 500m east of Coleraine Grammar School.

Documents on the Planning portal say: “The proposal aims to create a high quality building to allow for strength and conditioning training,

which will work in tandem with their pitch training.”

"The building will not impact on the existing natural features which sit a short distance away, further down the hill towards the River Bann.

"The design respects the existing building adjacent, and allows for enough space for appropriate training throughout the year and the seasonal weather conditions.”