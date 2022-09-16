Coleraine woman pays respects to Queen at Lying-in-State

Well-known harpist and singer Lesley Magee was one of thousands of people who queued up to see Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State in Westminster Hall yesterday.

Lesley has visited Westminster Hall on many occasions to play her harp in both professional engagements and in her charity work but she admitted: “Never did a room look more altered.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wearing a scarf emblazoned with the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council crest, Lesley began to queue up at 2.30pm and it was 10pm before she entered Westminster Hall.

“The queue stretched from Southwark Park to Westminster,” said Lesley. “Eight hours later and I entered the silence of Westminster Hall to pay respects to Her Majesty The Queen.”

READ MORE:

As she entered the hall, Lesley said that she thought to herself; “Usually I wheel my wee harp in through this space when I play here. Never did a room look more altered. Never will I forget this atmosphere.”

Coleraine harpist and singer Lesley Magee (head bowed) at the Lying-in-State in Westminster Hall

“I’m glad I saw it during darkness as lights made the crown sparkle. It’s a huge scene to take in but I got there as the guards changed so I’m sure I had 10-15 mins inside. I was so fortunate.”

While in London, Lesley also took the opportunity to lay flowers on behalf of her church.

Summing up the emotional scene, Lesley added: “Her reign spanned across six generations and in that time, she served the country graciously and selflessly.