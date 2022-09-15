Council advice on bin collections and leisure centres on Monday
There will be some changes to Council services on Monday (September 19), the date of HM The Queen’s state funeral, as it has been declared a Bank Holiday.
Bins due to be collected on this date in the Limavady area will be lifted on Friday, September 23 instead, and Saturday, September 24 for Ballymoney, Coleraine and Moyle areas. Residents are kindly reminded to leave out their bin by 7am on collection day.
No burials will take place in the Borough.
All Household Recycling Centres; All leisure facilities; All Visitor Information Centres; Flowerfield Arts Centre and Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.
Facilities will reopen and services will resume on Tuesday, September 20.
Causeway Coast and Glens Council also said: “Please note, industrial action by members of Unite the Union is ongoing, and this may continue to impact on service delivery in some areas.”