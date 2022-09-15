Council advice on bin collections and leisure centres on Monday

Bins due to be collected on this date in the Limavady area will be lifted on Friday, September 23 instead, and Saturday, September 24 for Ballymoney, Coleraine and Moyle areas. Residents are kindly reminded to leave out their bin by 7am on collection day.

No burials will take place in the Borough.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Household Recycling Centres; All leisure facilities; All Visitor Information Centres; Flowerfield Arts Centre and Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

Facilities will reopen and services will resume on Tuesday, September 20.