The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has congratulated local man Norman Irwin who celebrated his 106th birthday on November 17.

Councillor Tanya Stirling welcomed the guest of honour to a very special reception in Council’s Civic Headquarters this week, where friends and family also gathered to congratulate the much-loved centenarian.

The Deputy Mayor said: “It is hard to put into words the contribution that Norman Irwin has made to society during his 106 years - he is an inspiration to all of us.

“I was honoured to meet him today and to host a reception for his milestone birthday. Norman is a role model within our community, with impeccably high standards and a fantastic attitude to live, we are all very proud of Norman and send him the very best of wishes on this his birthday week.”

Deputy Mayor Cllr Tanya Stirling joined Norman Irwin and invited guests to celebrate Norman's 106th birthday. Credit CCGBC

Norman, a Second World War Veteran and holder of Freedom of the Borough bestowed in 1989 from what was then Coleraine Borough Council, has had an illustrious military career spanning many years. In 2020 he was presented with a commemorative silver Poppy of Remembrance in as one of the few remaining Second World War veterans living in the Borough.

His support was invaluable to Council when hosting of the exhibition to mark the 70th anniversary of the Second World War in 2015, which included the Coleraine Battery Collection.

In January 2021, aged 102, he took part in a local PR campaign on the roll out of the COVID vaccine.

The Deputy Mayor added: “He is an inspiration to all and a fantastic example of the important role that older people can play within the community.”