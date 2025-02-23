Comber: pedestrian dies following collision involving car
Police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a female pedestrian in the Ballygowan Road area of the town shortly before 4.45pm.
Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended the incident.
A police spokesperson confirmed the pedestrian died at the scene from her injuries.
The area was closed to traffic for a period of time, but later re-opened.
PSNI Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to get in touch.
The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1177 of 22/02/25. Information can also be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
