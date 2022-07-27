Commonwealth NI ‘e-sport’ cap for Coleraine’s Emma

Running alongside the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Esports Championships will feature competitions between video gaming teams and individuals from all over the world.

Coleraine’s Emma Rose will represent Northern Ireland in the female e-football competition.

The Northern Ireland team of video gamers, under the management of north coast man Michael Smyth, will fly out to Birmingham next week for an opening ceremony.

Emma Rose. Photo by Mx Clair McAllister

Run by The Global Esport Federation, their aim is to promote “the credibility, legitimacy and prestige of esports”.

Emma, who has been gaming “since I could hold a controller” said that she “stumbled” into the world of esports.

“I saw an Instagram post looking for female gamers in Northern Ireland, so I applied and then further down the line I got a trial for the Esports Commonwealth Championships!

Emma Rose getting in some practice. Photo by Mx Clair McAllister

“And of course, I said yes!” added Emma who also recognises the importance of representing the LGBTQ+ community in the global tournament as a trans-person.

While Emma is highly skilled in video gaming, her selection for the e-football NI team has meant honing a set of different talents online.

“I have mainly played different kinds of shooting games but not competitive e-football.

“With shooting games most of the aim comes from the wrist and arm but with e-football, I needed to learn to read the play of the game, the passes etc.”

Emma will be in a tournament group with England, Wales, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

“This is an incredible opportunity to meet people from all over the world. I cannot wait It’s a dream come true.”