Proud Peacocks are Foyle Cup kingpins

A winning strike from Christy Moore ensured that Stephen Hunt’s young heroes brought the coveted tournament trophy back to the Showgrounds. The victory capped a stunning achievement for the talented team who finished champions in an age group which featured 62 teams from all over NI, the Republic and Scotland.

The Peacocks won four of their Group matches, beating Quigley’s Point 3-0 thanks to a brace from Corey O’Neill and a strike from Norrie Stewart and a similar success over St John’s Athletic with goals from Daniel Caskey, Norrie Stewart and Ty McConaghy. Coleraine also comfortably despatched Strathroy Harps 3-0 with Norrie Stewart grabbing two and Harry Blair also on target.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peacocks’ only defeat came at the hands of Scottish side Hamilton Academical in a match they dominated but couldn’t score, losing 2-0. But the young Bannsiders made sure of qualifying for the knockout stages when they hammered Oxford FC 9-0 thanks to a Harry Hunt hat-trick, two each from Ty Conaghy and Norrie Stewart and further goals from Christy Moore and Daniel Caskey.

Coleraine Peacocks under-10s Foyle Cup champions

The Peacocks continued to be deadly in front of goal, proving far too strong for Lisdrum in the last 16 with Harry Hunt, Ty McConaghy, Norrie Stewart and Connor Kelly netting. Coleraine then booked their place in the semi-final with a hugely impressive 3-0 win over St Oliver Plunkett with Harry Hunt,Ty McConaghy and Norrie Stewart doing the damage.

With Ballinamallard standing between them and the final it took a decisive strike by Norrie Stewart to edge out the Fermanagh side in a close match. And the Peacocks were in dreamland as Christy Moore hit the winner in the final against Ballymoney at Leafair to crown the Bannsiders Foyle Cup kingpins. Stephen Hunt would like to congratulate all the players and coaches and parents on a momentous week and one the young Peacocks will never forget.