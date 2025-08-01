Community devastated after dog is found weighed down by huge tumour

An “abandoned” Lisburn dog weighed down by a huge tumour has caused shock in the community.

The pet was discovered on a public street by a distressed local woman who contacted Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) wardens, who then took immediate action.

Unfortunately, following a vet’s examination the dog was euthanised to end its suffering.

Concerned resident Shannon McNally said: “I woke up to the little dog out the front yelping and could barely walk with a huge tumour and overgrown nails. I rang the council dog warden.

Shock as abandoned dog with tumour is found in Lisburn. Pic credit: LDRS

“She left with the wardens. A lovely man and woman and she got lots of treats. I told them to give her loads of love and cuddles and treats before she goes.

“Whoever owned her should hang their head in shame. She’s now heading over the rainbow bridge. At least I got to show her love in her final hour.”

The dog’s clearly visible poor condition has lead to an outcry on social media.

One person wrote: “Absolutely horrendous, how can anyone do this, poor wee soul?”

Another typed: “Bring tears to a stone. So glad you got her help.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) contacted LCCC for comment.

A spokesperson said: “Our dog wardens collected a dog found abandoned in front of a Lisburn property on Tuesday July 29. “The elderly dog presented with a very large tumour and overgrown claws. We took it to the vet for review. The dog’s owner contacted us and consented to the dog being euthanised to end its suffering.” Lisburn Councillor Gary Hynds, who has been a key advocate for abandoned dogs in the district, highlighted his concerns over Stormont funding and encouraged local people to speak out when pets are unduly suffering.

He said: "Seeing the pictures of that poor dog was absolutely shocking and heart-breaking.

“I want to praise Shannon who found her and took quick action by bringing the situation to the attention of the council.

“This is a tragic reminder of how important the subject of animal welfare really is, an area pretty poorly funded though, and that indeed had a cut in funding from Stormont just last year.

“As individuals we can all certainly help do our part though, like Shannon did, by reporting any instances of suspected animal suffering or neglect.”