Community gardeners from Carryduff and Moira celebrated at Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards
Eight South in Carryduff received a special award for Horticultural Impact, and Moira Girlguiding was presented with the Children and Young People special award.
Speaking at the award presentation, Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “Ulster in Bloom reflects Translink’s commitment to better connect people and places across Northern Ireland and the importance of bringing people together.
"These awards are a great opportunity to highlight the community spirit, commitment and efforts of local volunteers, council teams and Translink staff.
"They showcase how planting, weeding, watering, and cleaning-up can transform spaces, from floral displays to bug hotels, boosting biodiversity and creating beautiful and welcoming community spaces for people to connect, which our winners should be very proud of.”
The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA). Councillor Billy Webb, Vice President, NILGA, said: “The winners of the 2023 Translink Ulster in Bloom campaign clearly demonstrate the incredibly positive impact which can be delivered for both the wider environment and the local community thanks to the commitment, hard work and dedication of council teams and community groups.
"On behalf of NILGA, congratulations to everyone and thank you for your ongoing support and enthusiasm.”
If you’re interested in getting involved in the Translink Ulster in Bloom 2024 Competition contact NILGA on 028 9079 8972.