Commuters face disruption as Translink plans essential work on the railway line between Belfast, Lisburn and Portadown over Easter
Translink will be carrying out essential engineering work on the railway line between Belfast and Lisburn and Belfast and Portadown, with a line closure planned from Saturday, March 30 until Sunday, April 7, 2024 inclusively.
There are different closure periods and train services along the southern corridor will be impacted.
Translink is encouraging passengers to plan their journey before they go using information on the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner and allow extra time for their journey.
Translink’s John Glass explained: “Work on the new integrated transport facility is moving at pace.
"Once complete, this impressive high-quality facility will offer an enhanced user experience with a significant increase in capacity, doubling the number of rail platforms from four to eight and increasing bus stands to 26.
"This will bring significant benefits to people travelling right across Northern Ireland and beyond.
“With reduced passenger numbers over the holiday period, we have carefully planned a range of travel options with bus substitution services in place to minimise the overall impact and ensure people can continue to make their journeys and access the city.
“During this closure period we will also be carrying out essential platform works at Adelaide and Derriaghy and complete signalling upgrades at Lisburn.
“Our teams will be hosting pop-up information days at stations along the line during March and I encourage the public to come and meet with them to find out more about these works and their impact.
“I want to thank all our passengers and local neighbours for their support and patience as we progress these essential works”, John concluded.
A Saturday Rail Timetable will operate across the entire rail network during the week except Sunday which will be a normal Sunday timetable.
Pop-up information days will be held at Lanyon Place - Tuesday March 19, 7am-9am; Botanic - Tuesday March 19, 4pm-6pm; Great Victoria Street - Wednesday March 20, 7am-9am; Lisburn - Wednesday March 20, 4pm-6pm; Lurgan - Thursday March 21, 7am-9am; Portadown - Monday March 25, 7am-9am; Newry - Monday March 25, 4pm-6pm.