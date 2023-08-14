Mourners have gathered to remember eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough as a little girl who was ‘always looking forward to the next adventure’.

The death of the Linn Primary School pupil in a single-vehicle traffic collision in Carrickfergus town centre last Wednesday (August 9) has left both towns numb with grief.

Crowds gathered on Sunday to offer their sympathy to Scarlett’s heartbroken parents and family circle as she was laid to rest in Larne Cemetery after a service in her home at Bardic Drive.

Speaking at the service, Rev Ben Preston of Craigy Hill Presbyterian Church described the ‘overwhelming’ support from the local community following her tragic death.

Eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough passed away following a fatal road traffic collision on August 9. Family photo

“The family would like to thank the emergency services; the paramedics, who gave their best; Air Ambulance for their rapid response; the police, the fire brigade who all did their utmost, and the PSNI Family Liaison officers for the continued support,” Rev Preston said.

“The kindness of the community has been overwhelming. Complete strangers, who have reached out with messages of love over the internet. Or Larne Football Club, playing the Glens last week, and at the 8th minute, everyone clapping for Scarlett. Or bands who have played tribute. Flowers ten deep down at Larne Community Care Centre, teddies. A true outpouring of sympathy and love.

“The family would like to thank Larne Community Care Centre and the staff, who have been in constant contact with them, you all have been so thoughtful and are feeling this hard as well. The family want you to know, publicly, that they appreciate you and support you in all that you do for this community and will continue to do.

Floral tributes continue to be laid in Carrick following the death of Scarlett Rossborough. Photo Jonathan Porter /Press Eye.

"They also want to thank the Linn Primary, Mrs Duff and the staff who have loved and taught Scarlett for the years they had with her and the kind words and practical help in these recent sad days. I speak for the Board and the staff and say her memory will live on in the Linn Primary school for many, many years to come.

“Scarlett touched so many in her short eight years. [She was] willing to try anything and always looking forward to the next adventure.”

Linn Primary School paid tribute to their “much loved pupil” Scarlett: “She was an energetic, bubbly little girl with an infectious giggle and a sense of fun who brought a ‘breath of fresh air’ to our school. As a school community we are truly heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers are with her parents, her brother and the extended family circle.”

The school is currently being supported by the Education Authority’s Critical Incident Team, said principal, Andrea Duff. “We are working alongside Cruse Bereavement Care as part of that and we will be following their advice,” Mrs Duff added.

The much-loved young girl’s family had asked for family flowers only at her funeral, with donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance NI.