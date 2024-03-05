Community organisations in Mid Ulster district receive over £160,000 in lottery grants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the organisations receiving funding is Dungannon Youth Resource Centre. They have been awarded a £19,000 grant to run physical activities alongside wellbeing workshops for local young people. The project will promote healthier lifestyles and improve mental health and wellbeing.

Alex Cruickshank, Youth Support Worker, Dungannon Youth Resource Centre, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding from the National Lottery Community Fund. We provide a safe space in our community to over 80 young people, six evenings a week, which not only helps them with their health and wellbeing through a range of active programs, but also helps them reach their full potential as young people. This funding will be a massive boost for the centre and will allow us to provide more activities to improve young people's wellbeing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tamlaght O’Crilly Parish Vintage Group also received an £18,546 grant to organise community events to bring people together to celebrate their 30th Anniversary.

Dungannon Youth Resource Centre has been awarded a £19,000 grant to run physical activities alongside wellbeing workshops for local young people. Credit: Submitted

Elaine Speers, Chairperson, Tamlaght O’Crilly Parish Vintage Group, said: “We’re delighted to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. Our project will take place over a year, celebrating 30 years of the Summer Fair and Vintage Rally in Tamlaght O’Crilly. The highlight will be our annual rally in May but we are also holding community events such as a Teenager Social, Old Tyme Dance, Community Concert and a Festival of Lights. Without this funding, these events would not be possible and we are entirely grateful for the funding opportunity.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK, including Thomas Doran Parkanaur Trust, based in Castlecaulfield. They have been awarded a £20,000 grant to run a therapeutic gardening project for people with disabilities from Parkanaur Residential Services and the local community.

Maureen Crawford, Trustee at Parkanaur, said: “We’re delighted to receive the support from The National Lottery Community Fund towards our Growing Together project, supporting people with disabilities to develop their horticultural skills, make friendships, and play an active role in the community. Thanks to National Lottery Players for making our project possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mid-Ulster Stronger Together (MUST), based in Cookstown, has also received a £7,000 grant to run a support group for local families who have children with learning difficulties or behavioural issues and are struggling with the rising cost of living. The project will run family activities and behavioural workshops to increase confidence, improve wellbeing within the families and help parents to build a support network.

Glenburn Community Association in Magherafelt, is using a £6,599 grant to run a series of cultural day trips for the local community, including Rathlin Island, Titanic Belfast and W5. The project will reduce anxiety and bring together the local community.