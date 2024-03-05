Mid Ulster leisure centres - Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt - host health and wellbeing pop-ups

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

They will take place at Dungannon Leisure Centre on Tuesday (March 5), Cookstown Leisure Centre on Thursday (March 14) and Greenvale Leisure Centre, Magherafelt, on Friday (March 15) from 10am – 12noon.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy said: “The Health and Wellbeing pop-up will highlight the many beneficial services and programmes that the Council can offer our residents. From managing your health and wellbeing, to leisure and open spaces available, and advice and information on managing your home, we provide many services that not all of our residents are aware of.”