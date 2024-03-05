Mid Ulster leisure centres - Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt - host health and wellbeing pop-ups

Spring is a great time of the year to get fit and to help you on your way Mid Ulster leisure centres, Dungannon, Cookstown and Greenvale are hosting a Health and Wellbeing pop-up all this month.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 5th Mar 2024, 15:42 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 15:44 GMT
The pop-up will highlight the Council’s health and wellbeing service, leisure and open spaces, and environmental health programmes.

There will be information stands available and a chance to meet the staff.

They will take place at Dungannon Leisure Centre on Tuesday (March 5), Cookstown Leisure Centre on Thursday (March 14) and Greenvale Leisure Centre, Magherafelt, on Friday (March 15) from 10am – 12noon.

The health and well being pop up will take place at Greenvale Leisure Centre on Friday, March 15 from 10am – 12noon. Credit: National WorldThe health and well being pop up will take place at Greenvale Leisure Centre on Friday, March 15 from 10am – 12noon. Credit: National World
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy said: “The Health and Wellbeing pop-up will highlight the many beneficial services and programmes that the Council can offer our residents. From managing your health and wellbeing, to leisure and open spaces available, and advice and information on managing your home, we provide many services that not all of our residents are aware of.”

