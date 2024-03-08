Competition for tickets to the Pleasure Boys in Banbridge put Lurgan firm Tommy French Competitions page into meltdown
The well known Lurgan based online competition firm offered four tickets to see the Pleasure Boys XXL at The Bannville Hotel. The Pleasure Boys caused controversy last month after their exotic dancing became more X-rated and videos were circulating of some of the ‘performances’.
Demand for the Pleasure Boys has rocketed since and tickets for the Banville Hotel show are like gold dust.
Tommy French said a winner from its competition would be picked from the comments and the public was asked to tag their friends.
So far there have been 1.5k comments alone and some of them could also be described as X rated.
When asked if Tommy French or any of the staff would be performing a spokesperson said: “You never know.”
However it doesn't appear that the betting firm is putting odds on it.